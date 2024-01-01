Buckle up for a fruit-filled fun ride with the Papaya Cake batch from Oni Seed Co. These gummies are basically the Justice League of edibles. The strains Citral #13 and Ice #2 band together to deliver a THC hit of 62.42%, making Superman's heat vision look like a warm glow. But don't worry, a sprinkle of CBG (10.08%) is there to keep you flying straight. The terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Ocimene (5.64%) are the real MVPs here. Whether you're saving Metropolis or just need a pick-me-up, these Papaya Cake gummies are your super-powered snack.

