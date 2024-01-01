Buckle up for a fruit-filled fun ride with the Papaya Cake batch from Oni Seed Co. These gummies are basically the Justice League of edibles. The strains Citral #13 and Ice #2 band together to deliver a THC hit of 62.42%, making Superman's heat vision look like a warm glow. But don't worry, a sprinkle of CBG (10.08%) is there to keep you flying straight. The terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Ocimene (5.64%) are the real MVPs here. Whether you're saving Metropolis or just need a pick-me-up, these Papaya Cake gummies are your super-powered snack.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.