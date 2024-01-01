Prepare for a taste bud extravaganza with Bonsai Cultivation's Papaya R*ntz gummies. Like stumbling upon a hidden food truck festival, these gummies offer a mouthwatering fusion of Blueberry and Papaya flavors. With a terpene percentage of 4.97%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies will make your taste buds dance with joy and your body dance with glee. The THC content of 68.77% will transport you to a state of blissful relaxation, while the CBG percentage of 1.84% adds a dash of energy and all-around happiness. So, get ready to satisfy your cravings and embark on a flavor-filled adventure with these tantalizing gummies.

