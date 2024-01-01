Prepare for a taste bud extravaganza with Bonsai Cultivation's Papaya R*ntz gummies. Like stumbling upon a hidden food truck festival, these gummies offer a mouthwatering fusion of Blueberry and Papaya flavors. With a terpene percentage of 4.97%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies will make your taste buds dance with joy and your body dance with glee. The THC content of 68.77% will transport you to a state of blissful relaxation, while the CBG percentage of 1.84% adds a dash of energy and all-around happiness. So, get ready to satisfy your cravings and embark on a flavor-filled adventure with these tantalizing gummies.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.