Get ready to experience the Holy Matrimony of 2 Papayas with the Papaya Wedding batch from In House Melts. Like a tropical getaway for your taste buds, these gummies combine the sweet and musky flavor of Papaya Bomb with the rich and decadent taste of Wedding Cake 90u. It's a match made in gummy heaven! With a massive terpene percentage of 7.47%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are sure to transport you to a tropical paradise of carefree life. And with THC levels at 81.29% and CBG at 1.33%, you can expect a potent and uplifting experience. So grab a tin of Papaya Wedding gummies and let the tropical flavors and potent effects take you on a blissful journey.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.