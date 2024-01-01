Get ready to experience the Holy Matrimony of 2 Papayas with the Papaya Wedding batch from In House Melts. Like a tropical getaway for your taste buds, these gummies combine the sweet and musky flavor of Papaya Bomb with the rich and decadent taste of Wedding Cake 90u. It's a match made in gummy heaven! With a massive terpene percentage of 7.47%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are sure to transport you to a tropical paradise of carefree life. And with THC levels at 81.29% and CBG at 1.33%, you can expect a potent and uplifting experience. So grab a tin of Papaya Wedding gummies and let the tropical flavors and potent effects take you on a blissful journey.

