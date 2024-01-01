Passion Fruit [Batch #2054] Guava & Passion Fruit Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
SativaTHC —CBD —
Prepare to set sail on a tropical voyage with Bonsai Cultivation's Passion Fruit gummies! These are not your run-of-the-mill candies. Oh no, they're much more than that. They're a scrumptious medley of sweet and tart, just like the tropical fruit they're named after. Imagine biting into a burst of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud strains. Exciting, right? Wait, there's more. The terpene profile of this batch, with a percentage of 4.81%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, gives it a stoney but creative high. Combined with a THC percentage of 67.58% and CBG percentage of 3.00%, these gummies have the potential to provide a relaxing and uplifting experience. So whether you're lounging on a sun-kissed beach or in your comfy living room, let Passion Fruit whisk your taste buds off to a tropical paradise.

This potent sativa is a cross of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud, and it’s best known for its amazing smell and flavor. As you could have guessed from its lineage, Passion Fruit will give you a lot of sweet citrus and a nice floral note to balance it all out. The tropical flavors will make you wish you were sitting on the beach in the summertime, sipping on a piña colada. When it comes to effects, Passion Fruit provides an epic sense of euphoria and a desire to raid the pantry. Be sure to have snacks ready! For the pitmasters out there, this is the perfect strain for cooking outside. Passion Fruit sets the stage perfectly for a long day of bbq and yard games with friends and family. 

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
