Get set to bust a move with Bonsai Cultivation's Passionfruit gummies. These gummies are set to transform your evening into a dance marathon with wonderful flavors of Passion Fruit and Sour Raz. With a terpene percentage of 5.06%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies will get your taste buds waltzing and your body moving. The THC level of 73.90% and CBG level of 2.60% will have you doing the moonwalk on cloud nine. So, don your dancing shoes and let the rhythm of the night lead the way with Passionfruit, from Bonsai!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.