Get set to bust a move with Bonsai Cultivation's Passionfruit gummies. These gummies are set to transform your evening into a dance marathon with wonderful flavors of Passion Fruit and Sour Raz. With a terpene percentage of 5.06%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies will get your taste buds waltzing and your body moving. The THC level of 73.90% and CBG level of 2.60% will have you doing the moonwalk on cloud nine. So, don your dancing shoes and let the rhythm of the night lead the way with Passionfruit, from Bonsai!

