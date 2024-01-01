Indulge in the bittersweet symphony of Bonsai Cultivation's Passionfruit gummies. This batch is a wonderful blend of Açai Berry and Passion Fruit, creating a flavor profile that hits all the right notes. Trying to make ends meet, these gummies have a melancholic and introspective tone that will make you ponder the complexities of life while enjoying a delicious treat. With a terpene percentage of 4.97%, dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a symphony of aromas that will transport you to a state of bliss. And with THC levels at 72.83% and CBG at 2.89%, these gummies provide a powerful high that will leave you feeling euphoric and uplifted. So, grab a tin of Bonsai Cultivation's Passionfruit gummies and let the flavors serenade your taste buds, 'cause it's a bitter sweet symphony, that's life!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.