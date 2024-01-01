Indulge in the bittersweet symphony of Bonsai Cultivation's Passionfruit gummies. This batch is a wonderful blend of Açai Berry and Passion Fruit, creating a flavor profile that hits all the right notes. Trying to make ends meet, these gummies have a melancholic and introspective tone that will make you ponder the complexities of life while enjoying a delicious treat. With a terpene percentage of 4.97%, dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a symphony of aromas that will transport you to a state of bliss. And with THC levels at 72.83% and CBG at 2.89%, these gummies provide a powerful high that will leave you feeling euphoric and uplifted. So, grab a tin of Bonsai Cultivation's Passionfruit gummies and let the flavors serenade your taste buds, 'cause it's a bitter sweet symphony, that's life!

