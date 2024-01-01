Get ready to indulge in the passion and love of Bonsai Cultivation's Passionfruit batch. These gummies are like a trip to a remote island, with the strains of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud blending together to create a burst of fruity goodness. With a THC percentage of 74.05% and CBG percentage of 2.39%, these gummies are sure to take you on a wild ride through the jungles of your mind. The terpene profile of this batch is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, a perfect blend of terpenes to get you moving. The high terpene percentage of 4.22% means you will experience a calming and relaxing effect, a perfect pair with the uplifting buzz through your brain. So whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or just want to add a little passion to your life, these gummies are the perfect choice.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.