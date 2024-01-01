Get ready to indulge in the passion and love of Bonsai Cultivation's Passionfruit batch. These gummies are like a trip to a remote island, with the strains of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud blending together to create a burst of fruity goodness. With a THC percentage of 74.05% and CBG percentage of 2.39%, these gummies are sure to take you on a wild ride through the jungles of your mind. The terpene profile of this batch is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, a perfect blend of terpenes to get you moving. The high terpene percentage of 4.22% means you will experience a calming and relaxing effect, a perfect pair with the uplifting buzz through your brain. So whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or just want to add a little passion to your life, these gummies are the perfect choice.

Show more