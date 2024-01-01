Prepare to be blown away by the Peach Maraschino liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Soiku Bano. This extraordinary creation, born from the union of Cherry Punch and Peach Crescendo strains, is a force to be reckoned with. With a terpene percentage of 8.26%, this batch is a flavor explosion waiting to happen. Combined with a THC percentage of 78.52% and CBG percentage of 2.98%, this batch will have you feeling like a superhero, ready to conquer the world. So go ahead, unleash your inner hero and drizzle this Peach Maraschino syrup over your favorite treats or mix it into a drink, and let the adventure begin.

