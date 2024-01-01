Prepare to be blown away by the Peach Maraschino liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Soiku Bano. This extraordinary creation, born from the union of Cherry Punch and Peach Crescendo strains, is a force to be reckoned with. With a terpene percentage of 8.26%, this batch is a flavor explosion waiting to happen. Combined with a THC percentage of 78.52% and CBG percentage of 2.98%, this batch will have you feeling like a superhero, ready to conquer the world. So go ahead, unleash your inner hero and drizzle this Peach Maraschino syrup over your favorite treats or mix it into a drink, and let the adventure begin.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.