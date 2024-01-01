Step into a world where pandas made of peaches climb trees and gummies come to life in the form of Peach Panda. This batch from Malek's Premium Cannabis is a delightful fusion of Panda Puffs and Peach Pie strains, resulting in a truly unique experience. Infused with the flavors of Bottle Rocket Berry and Guava, Peach Panda gummies offer a burst of fruity goodness with every bite. With a terpene percentage of 5.81%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies deliver a tantalizing aroma that will transport you to a bamboo forest. The THC content of 73.00% and CBG content of 3.19% ensure a potent and uplifting high, perfect for those looking to unwind and relax. So grab a tin of Peach Panda gummies and let these little pandas whisk you away to a world of relaxation and bliss. Don't be bamboozled by imitations, choose Peach Panda for a truly wild experience.

Show more