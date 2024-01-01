Step into a world where pandas made of peaches climb trees and gummies come to life in the form of Peach Panda. This batch from Malek's Premium Cannabis is a delightful fusion of Panda Puffs and Peach Pie strains, resulting in a truly unique experience. Infused with the flavors of Bottle Rocket Berry and Guava, Peach Panda gummies offer a burst of fruity goodness with every bite. With a terpene percentage of 5.81%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies deliver a tantalizing aroma that will transport you to a bamboo forest. The THC content of 73.00% and CBG content of 3.19% ensure a potent and uplifting high, perfect for those looking to unwind and relax. So grab a tin of Peach Panda gummies and let these little pandas whisk you away to a world of relaxation and bliss. Don't be bamboozled by imitations, choose Peach Panda for a truly wild experience.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.