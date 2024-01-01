Step into a world of Southern hospitality with Malek's Premium Cannabis Peach Pie gummies. These little bites of joy are a fusion of Peach Ringz and Georgia Pie strains, creating a flavor explosion that's as tart as a Tangerine and as refreshing as a Blue Ice cocktail. Just like the warm embrace of Southern hospitality, these gummies are here to make you feel welcome and at ease. With a massive terpene percentage of 7.14%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer benefits such as relaxation and stress relief. With THC levels at 75.53% and CBG at 2.72%, these gummies will uplift your spirits and leave you feeling euphoric and happy as you wind down your night. So grab a tin of Malek's Peach Pie gummies and let the flavors of the South transport you to a place where hospitality knows no bounds.

