Step into a world of Southern hospitality with Malek's Premium Cannabis Peach Pie gummies. These little bites of joy are a fusion of Peach Ringz and Georgia Pie strains, creating a flavor explosion that's as tart as a Tangerine and as refreshing as a Blue Ice cocktail. Just like the warm embrace of Southern hospitality, these gummies are here to make you feel welcome and at ease. With a massive terpene percentage of 7.14%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer benefits such as relaxation and stress relief. With THC levels at 75.53% and CBG at 2.72%, these gummies will uplift your spirits and leave you feeling euphoric and happy as you wind down your night. So grab a tin of Malek's Peach Pie gummies and let the flavors of the South transport you to a place where hospitality knows no bounds.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.