Who needs a space shuttle when you've got Binske's Petroleum Berries gummies? These little flavor astronauts are here to take you on a journey to the stars, infused with a mix of Colorado Sour Diesel and Alien Bubba Berry strains. A THC percentage of 73.33% makes these gummies the equivalent of a rocket-fueled joyride to Mars. Plus, with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene terpenes making up 6.53% of the batch, these gummies have more flavor than a Martian martini. So, grab your space helmet and a tin of Petroleum Berries, and let's blast off to the flavor galaxy!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.