Who needs a space shuttle when you've got Binske's Petroleum Berries gummies? These little flavor astronauts are here to take you on a journey to the stars, infused with a mix of Colorado Sour Diesel and Alien Bubba Berry strains. A THC percentage of 73.33% makes these gummies the equivalent of a rocket-fueled joyride to Mars. Plus, with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene terpenes making up 6.53% of the batch, these gummies have more flavor than a Martian martini. So, grab your space helmet and a tin of Petroleum Berries, and let's blast off to the flavor galaxy!

Show more