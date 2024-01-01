Ever wanted to ride a pineapple-shaped rocket to a tropical planet? Well, now you can with Host Cannabis' Pineapple Geode gummies. Infused with Grape Punch and Pineapple Cooler flavors, these shiny, sparkly treats are a blast of sweet and tart that will transport your taste buds to another galaxy. With a terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, and THC levels at 75.55% and CBG at 2.99%, these gummies promise a euphoric journey that will have you seeing stars. So, put on your space suit, grab a tin of these gummies, and get ready for blast off!

