Ever wanted to ride a pineapple-shaped rocket to a tropical planet? Well, now you can with Host Cannabis' Pineapple Geode gummies. Infused with Grape Punch and Pineapple Cooler flavors, these shiny, sparkly treats are a blast of sweet and tart that will transport your taste buds to another galaxy. With a terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, and THC levels at 75.55% and CBG at 2.99%, these gummies promise a euphoric journey that will have you seeing stars. So, put on your space suit, grab a tin of these gummies, and get ready for blast off!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.