Unleash your inner nostalgic self and prepare for a whimsical journey with Boulder Built's Pink Animal Mints. This batch is an enchanting fusion of Wedding Cake and Kush Mints #11, creating a flavor that's as sweet as cotton candy at a fairground. The gummies come in Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch, taking you back to those carefree childhood days of munching on pink animal crackers. Comprising a tempting blend of terpenes including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies pack an aromatic punch that will thrill your senses and your soul. The winning combination of 72.80% THC and 3.04% CBG guarantees a powerful, mood-lifting experience. So, why not let your taste buds run wild with the circus of flavors these Pink Animal Mints offer?

