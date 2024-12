"Unleash your inner wild with Boulder Built’s Pink Animal Mints! This sativa powerhouse combines the iconic Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power to deliver a THC level of 71.03% and terpenes at 5.64%. It's your ticket to a euphoric experience filled with laughter and inspiration.



Indulge in the luscious flavors of Sangria and Tropical Punch that will whisk you away to a tropical fiesta. With top terpenes like Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, you can expect a delightful mood boost that encourages creativity and connection.



Thanks to its 2.49% CBG, this strain also offers calming benefits, perfect for easing into the evening. So, dive into your Pink Animal Mints and let the adventure begin!"

