Calling all flavor aficionados! Get a load of Pink Grapes by Boulder Built, the gummies that taste so good, you'll forget you're not actually biting into a ripe, juicy grape. With Grape Punch and Strawberry flavors bursting in your mouth, it’s like a rosé party for your taste buds. With a terpene percentage of 1.36%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, THC levels at 76.90%, and CBG at 1.28%, prepare for a high that's as exciting as a rollercoaster ride. So strap in, grab a tin of Pink Grapes, and get ready for a wild, fruity ride.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.