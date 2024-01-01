Embark on a journey to a pink oasis with Antero Sciences' Pink Space gummies. These cosmic candies merge Space Center and Pink Limonada strains, forging a universe of love, empathy, and a sprinkle of naughtiness. 'Duh duh, duh duh, duh duh duh duh duh duh duhhhhh'. Watch out for the Pink Panther, as these gummies will get you in the mood for some mischief. With a terpene percentage of 4.31%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a full-body high that can keep you going all day with a cheeky grin. Whether you're working out or hiking, Pink Space is your reliable ally, providing potential pain relief from strains or injuries while ensuring you stay productive at work. So, slip into your pink jacket, blast Pink Floyd, and prepare to paint the town pink with Pink Space.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.