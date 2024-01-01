Embark on a journey to a pink oasis with Antero Sciences' Pink Space gummies. These cosmic candies merge Space Center and Pink Limonada strains, forging a universe of love, empathy, and a sprinkle of naughtiness. 'Duh duh, duh duh, duh duh duh duh duh duh duhhhhh'. Watch out for the Pink Panther, as these gummies will get you in the mood for some mischief. With a terpene percentage of 4.31%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a full-body high that can keep you going all day with a cheeky grin. Whether you're working out or hiking, Pink Space is your reliable ally, providing potential pain relief from strains or injuries while ensuring you stay productive at work. So, slip into your pink jacket, blast Pink Floyd, and prepare to paint the town pink with Pink Space.

Show more