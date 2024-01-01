Embark on a cosmic adventure with Antero Sciences' Pink Space batch. These gummies, infused with the celestial combination of Space Center and Pink Limonada strains, will transport you to the depths of the universe. Like the pink nebulas that paint the night sky, these gummies are as captivating as they are delicious. With a terpene percentage of 5.64%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a flavor experience that is out of this world, with hints of Blueberry and Hula Berry dancing on your taste buds. With THC levels reaching 71.64% and CBG levels at 2.51%, these gummies will take you on a journey of relaxation and euphoria. So, grab a tin of Pink Space gummies and let the cosmic flavors and effects sweep you off your feet.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.