Embark on a cosmic adventure with Antero Sciences' Pink Space batch. These gummies, infused with the celestial combination of Space Center and Pink Limonada strains, will transport you to the depths of the universe. Like the pink nebulas that paint the night sky, these gummies are as captivating as they are delicious. With a terpene percentage of 5.64%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a flavor experience that is out of this world, with hints of Blueberry and Hula Berry dancing on your taste buds. With THC levels reaching 71.64% and CBG levels at 2.51%, these gummies will take you on a journey of relaxation and euphoria. So, grab a tin of Pink Space gummies and let the cosmic flavors and effects sweep you off your feet.

