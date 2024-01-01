Pinky's Advice gummies by Host, are the perfect combination of genius and insanity, just like Pinky and The Brain themselves. These brainy treats are made from a mix of Jilly Bean, The White, and Loud Sour strains, resulting in a flavor explosion that will make you say "narf!" With a terpene percentage of 2.44%, including the delightful trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a sensory experience like no other. The THC content of 76.74% and CBG percentage of 1.84% ensure a high that will have you feeling like you're taking over the world, one bite at a time. So grab a tin of Pinky's Advice gummies and get ready for a wild and wacky adventure.

