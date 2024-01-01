Pinky's Advice gummies by Host, are the perfect combination of genius and insanity, just like Pinky and The Brain themselves. These brainy treats are made from a mix of Jilly Bean, The White, and Loud Sour strains, resulting in a flavor explosion that will make you say "narf!" With a terpene percentage of 2.44%, including the delightful trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a sensory experience like no other. The THC content of 76.74% and CBG percentage of 1.84% ensure a high that will have you feeling like you're taking over the world, one bite at a time. So grab a tin of Pinky's Advice gummies and get ready for a wild and wacky adventure.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.