When it comes to ruling the world, Pinky's Advice from Host Cannabis is your secret weapon. This batch is like having a wise mentor in your pocket, guiding you towards success and power. With its potent combination of (Jilly Bean x The White) x Loud Sour, this batch is designed to give you the edge you need to conquer any challenge. The 3.78% terpene profile, dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, enhances the uplifting effects of this batch, while the 72.13% THC and 2.86% CBG provide a powerful punch to push you through the day. Just like a strategic mastermind, Pinky's Advice encourages you to think outside the box, challenge conventional wisdom, and take calculated risks. So, grab a tin of Pinky's Advice, follow its guidance, and watch as you rise to the top like the cream of the crop.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.