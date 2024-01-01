When it comes to ruling the world, Pinky's Advice from Host Cannabis is your secret weapon. This batch is like having a wise mentor in your pocket, guiding you towards success and power. With its potent combination of (Jilly Bean x The White) x Loud Sour, this batch is designed to give you the edge you need to conquer any challenge. The 3.78% terpene profile, dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, enhances the uplifting effects of this batch, while the 72.13% THC and 2.86% CBG provide a powerful punch to push you through the day. Just like a strategic mastermind, Pinky's Advice encourages you to think outside the box, challenge conventional wisdom, and take calculated risks. So, grab a tin of Pinky's Advice, follow its guidance, and watch as you rise to the top like the cream of the crop.

Show more