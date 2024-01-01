Looking for a gummy that packs a punch? Look no further than the Pint Sized batch from Summit. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Gello and Creamsicle, is sure to satisfy your cravings. With a terpene percentage of 9.62%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are bursting with flavor and potential effects. The THC content of 71.30% and CBG content of 2.27% ensure a potent experience. So, whether you're feeling like a superhero or just need a little pick-me-up, the Pint Sized batch is the perfect choice.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.