Looking for a gummy that packs a punch? Look no further than the Pint Sized batch from Summit. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Gello and Creamsicle, is sure to satisfy your cravings. With a terpene percentage of 9.62%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are bursting with flavor and potential effects. The THC content of 71.30% and CBG content of 2.27% ensure a potent experience. So, whether you're feeling like a superhero or just need a little pick-me-up, the Pint Sized batch is the perfect choice.

