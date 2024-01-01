Prepare for an intergalactic journey with Options Cannabis Co.'s batch, Planet Dreams. These gummies will have you swinging from the trees of relaxation in no time. With flavors like Blueberry and Tropical Punch, these gummies are a flavor explosion that will transport you to a whole new dimension of taste. Just like Andy Serkis's portrayal of Caesar in the reboot franchise, these gummies will have you feeling like the leader of your own pack. With a terpene percentage of 4.94%, including the top three players Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC level of 69.19% and CBG level of 1.91%, these gummies will have you saying "It's a madhouse!" in the best way possible. So grab a tin of Planet Dreams and embark on an adventure of epic proportions....but was it all a dream?
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.