Prepare for an intergalactic journey with Options Cannabis Co.'s batch, Planet Dreams. These gummies will have you swinging from the trees of relaxation in no time. With flavors like Blueberry and Tropical Punch, these gummies are a flavor explosion that will transport you to a whole new dimension of taste. Just like Andy Serkis's portrayal of Caesar in the reboot franchise, these gummies will have you feeling like the leader of your own pack. With a terpene percentage of 4.94%, including the top three players Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC level of 69.19% and CBG level of 1.91%, these gummies will have you saying "It's a madhouse!" in the best way possible. So grab a tin of Planet Dreams and embark on an adventure of epic proportions....but was it all a dream?

Show more