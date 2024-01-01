Get ready to have your mind blown with the Platinum Smash batch from Soiku Bano. These gummies are like a shiny fist smashing mints into your taste buds, leaving you refreshed and satisfied. Just like those small, hard candies, these gummies pack a punch with their potent THC content of 73.14%. And with a massive terpene percentage of 9.06%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, you'll experience a wave of soothing and happy sensations. It's like a breath of fresh air for your senses, but in gummy form. So whether you're looking to freshen your breath (with Passion Fruit or Sangria) or simply enjoy a delightful treat, the Platinum Smash batch is the perfect choice.

