Get ready to have your mind blown with the Platinum Smash batch from Soiku Bano. These gummies are like a shiny fist smashing mints into your taste buds, leaving you refreshed and satisfied. Just like those small, hard candies, these gummies pack a punch with their potent THC content of 73.14%. And with a massive terpene percentage of 9.06%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, you'll experience a wave of soothing and happy sensations. It's like a breath of fresh air for your senses, but in gummy form. So whether you're looking to freshen your breath (with Passion Fruit or Sangria) or simply enjoy a delightful treat, the Platinum Smash batch is the perfect choice.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.