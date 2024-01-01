Rancho Relaxo calls for you to unleash your Soul with Pride & Soul! This blend, born from the strains (Grandaddy Purps x Green Ribbon) x Tahoe Alien, is the ultimate Pride month companion. These gummies paint your world with a burst of colors, with flavors like Honeydew and Sangria that will make your taste buds explode. With a terpene tally of 3.82% featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are a spectacular sensory soiree. And with THC at a whopping 70.92% and CBG at 3.82%, this batch is a force to be reckoned with. Buckle up, grab a tin of Pride & Soul gummies and let your true colors blaze!

