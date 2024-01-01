Rancho Relaxo calls for you to unleash your Soul with Pride & Soul! This blend, born from the strains (Grandaddy Purps x Green Ribbon) x Tahoe Alien, is the ultimate Pride month companion. These gummies paint your world with a burst of colors, with flavors like Honeydew and Sangria that will make your taste buds explode. With a terpene tally of 3.82% featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are a spectacular sensory soiree. And with THC at a whopping 70.92% and CBG at 3.82%, this batch is a force to be reckoned with. Buckle up, grab a tin of Pride & Soul gummies and let your true colors blaze!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.