Step into the spotlight with Prime Time from iion Cannabis. This batch, inspired by the legendary Deion Sanders, is all about confidence and making a statement. With a THC percentage of 73.16% and a touch of CBG at 1.34%, this batch is ready to elevate your experience. The top three terpenes in this batch are Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, coming in at a total terpene percentage of 1.76%. Together, these terpenes create a harmonious blend that can help uplift your mood and melt away stress. So, whether you're gearing up for a big game or just need a boost of confidence, Prime Time is here to help you shine. Sko Buffs
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.