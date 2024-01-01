Step into the spotlight with Prime Time from iion Cannabis. This batch, inspired by the legendary Deion Sanders, is all about confidence and making a statement. With a THC percentage of 73.16% and a touch of CBG at 1.34%, this batch is ready to elevate your experience. The top three terpenes in this batch are Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, coming in at a total terpene percentage of 1.76%. Together, these terpenes create a harmonious blend that can help uplift your mood and melt away stress. So, whether you're gearing up for a big game or just need a boost of confidence, Prime Time is here to help you shine. Sko Buffs





Show more