Step into the ring with Pucker Punch, a knockout gummy tin from The Flower Collective that will have your tastebuds dancing like a champion. Bursting with flavors that pack a punch, this blend of (Fruit Punch and Mimosa) is a true contender in the ring. The terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene at 5.06% brings a combination of strength and zing that will have you coming back for more. With a THC level of 64.85% and CBG at 5.50%, this batch is a heavyweight champion in the world of gummies. Get ready to rumble!

