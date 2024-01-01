Step into a world of seduction and empowerment with Purple Marmalade, a batch that will make you feel like the queen of the cannabis kingdom. While not quite 'Lady Marmalade', these gummies are still the perfect blend of Grape Punch and Tropical Punch flavors. With a terpene percentage of 3.51%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, Purple Marmalade offers a luxurious and creative high fit for royalty. The THC content of 74.94% and CBG of 1.90% ensure a powerful and empowering experience, perfect for getting your day started with a joyful sound. So go ahead, indulge in the seductive flavors of Purple Marmalade and let your inner queen shine.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.