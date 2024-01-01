Step into a world of seduction and empowerment with Purple Marmalade, a batch that will make you feel like the queen of the cannabis kingdom. While not quite 'Lady Marmalade', these gummies are still the perfect blend of Grape Punch and Tropical Punch flavors. With a terpene percentage of 3.51%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, Purple Marmalade offers a luxurious and creative high fit for royalty. The THC content of 74.94% and CBG of 1.90% ensure a powerful and empowering experience, perfect for getting your day started with a joyful sound. So go ahead, indulge in the seductive flavors of Purple Marmalade and let your inner queen shine.

