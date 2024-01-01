Brace yourself for a tropical tsunami of flavor courtesy of In House Melts' Purple Papaya Bomb batch. This batch is like a papaya-powered rocket set to blast your senses into the stratosphere. With a potent cocktail of Purple Cake and Papaya Bomb strains, these gummies are juiced up with a high THC content of 75.12% and a CBG content of 2.02%. The terpene profile of this batch is a who's who of Limonene, Myrcene, and Pinene, turning up the aroma knob to 11 and offering a buffet of benefits. So, whether you're looking to chillax after a crazy day or desperate for a solid night's snooze, these Purple Papaya Bomb gummies are just what the doctor ordered.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.