Brace yourself for a tropical tsunami of flavor courtesy of In House Melts' Purple Papaya Bomb batch. This batch is like a papaya-powered rocket set to blast your senses into the stratosphere. With a potent cocktail of Purple Cake and Papaya Bomb strains, these gummies are juiced up with a high THC content of 75.12% and a CBG content of 2.02%. The terpene profile of this batch is a who's who of Limonene, Myrcene, and Pinene, turning up the aroma knob to 11 and offering a buffet of benefits. So, whether you're looking to chillax after a crazy day or desperate for a solid night's snooze, these Purple Papaya Bomb gummies are just what the doctor ordered.

