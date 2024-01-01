Purple Rain from In House Melts is the Prince of gummies, with flavors that will make your taste buds do a dance. This batch combines the powers of Modified Grapes and Rainbow Guava #5 to create a Grape Punch and Honeydew flavor explosion that will leave you craving more. With a terpene percentage of 7.04%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, these gummies are a triple threat. The THC content of 73.34% and CBG content of 4.34% ensure a potent experience that will have you feeling like you can take on the world. So, grab a tin of Purple Rain gummies and get ready to rock on, one delicious bite at a time.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.