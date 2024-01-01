Purple Rain from In House Melts is the Prince of gummies, with flavors that will make your taste buds do a dance. This batch combines the powers of Modified Grapes and Rainbow Guava #5 to create a Grape Punch and Honeydew flavor explosion that will leave you craving more. With a terpene percentage of 7.04%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, these gummies are a triple threat. The THC content of 73.34% and CBG content of 4.34% ensure a potent experience that will have you feeling like you can take on the world. So, grab a tin of Purple Rain gummies and get ready to rock on, one delicious bite at a time.

