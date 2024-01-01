Step into a world of enchantment with Pyxy Dust liquid gummies simple syrup from Mountain Select. This batch, a delightful fusion of Purple Punch x R*ntz strains, will transport you to a realm of pure bliss. With a terpene percentage of 5.94%, this magical concoction is bursting with a full range of terpenes that will awaken your senses. And let's not forget about the cannabinoids - boasting a THC level of 83.60% and CBG at 1.68%, this batch is a force to be reckoned with. So go ahead, take a sip of Pyxy Dust and let the magic unfold.

