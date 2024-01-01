Step into a world of enchantment with Pyxy Dust liquid gummies simple syrup from Mountain Select. This batch, a delightful fusion of Purple Punch x R*ntz strains, will transport you to a realm of pure bliss. With a terpene percentage of 5.94%, this magical concoction is bursting with a full range of terpenes that will awaken your senses. And let's not forget about the cannabinoids - boasting a THC level of 83.60% and CBG at 1.68%, this batch is a force to be reckoned with. So go ahead, take a sip of Pyxy Dust and let the magic unfold.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.