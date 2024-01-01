Get ready to sink into the couch and let all your worries melt away with Bonsai Cultivation's Quatro Kush batch. This potent blend of 707 Headband, Triangle Kush, and SFV OG Kush is perfect for a relaxing evening. With a THC content of 71.55% and CBG at 1.62%, these gummies are sure to deliver a powerful body high that will leave you feeling blissfully sedated. The top terpenes in this batch, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, add to the overall experience by providing a soothing and calming effect. So grab a tin of Quatro Kush gummies, kick back, and let the stresses of the day fade away as you enter a state of pure relaxation.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.