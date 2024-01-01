Get ready to sink into the couch and let all your worries melt away with Bonsai Cultivation's Quatro Kush batch. This potent blend of 707 Headband, Triangle Kush, and SFV OG Kush is perfect for a relaxing evening. With a THC content of 71.55% and CBG at 1.62%, these gummies are sure to deliver a powerful body high that will leave you feeling blissfully sedated. The top terpenes in this batch, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, add to the overall experience by providing a soothing and calming effect. So grab a tin of Quatro Kush gummies, kick back, and let the stresses of the day fade away as you enter a state of pure relaxation.

