"Dive into a kaleidoscope of experience with our Rainbow Belts batch from VODA! This hybrid strain features a remarkable 73.84% cannabinoid content and a vibrant 7.77% terpene profile, along with a refreshing 4.86% CBG.



Rainbow Belts offer a beautifully balanced experience, providing an uplifting euphoria paired with soothing relaxation. Perfect for social gatherings or unwinding after a busy day, these gummies are designed to spark creativity while gently calming the mind.



With each gummy, you'll enjoy a burst of flavor that invigorates your senses, all while promoting a sense of blissful clarity and light-heartedness. Whether you’re setting out for an adventure or enjoying a cozy evening, Rainbow Belts are your perfect companion. So, grab a bag and let the colorful vibes inspire you! 🌈✨"

