Prepare to embark on a journey with Rainbow Guava #5 from In House Melts. These gummies are a powerful blend of Strawguava and Rainbow Belts #20, resulting in a truly potent experience. With a THC percentage of 74.81% and a terpene percentage of 5.18%, these gummies are not for the faint of heart. The top three terpenes in this batch are Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, which can provide a range of potential effects, including relaxation, uplifted mood, and stress relief. Additionally, the cannabinoid CBG is present in this batch at a percentage of 5.37%, which may contribute to its potential therapeutic benefits. So grab your tin of Rainbow Guava #5 and prepare to feel like a true gummy aficionado.

