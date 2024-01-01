Prepare to embark on a journey with Rainbow Guava #5 from In House Melts. These gummies are a powerful blend of Strawguava and Rainbow Belts #20, resulting in a truly potent experience. With a THC percentage of 74.81% and a terpene percentage of 5.18%, these gummies are not for the faint of heart. The top three terpenes in this batch are Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, which can provide a range of potential effects, including relaxation, uplifted mood, and stress relief. Additionally, the cannabinoid CBG is present in this batch at a percentage of 5.37%, which may contribute to its potential therapeutic benefits. So grab your tin of Rainbow Guava #5 and prepare to feel like a true gummy aficionado.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.