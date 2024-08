Get ready to groove with Randy Watson #13 + Super Freak gummies from 710 Labs. This batch is a mix of Randy Watson #13 and Super Freak strains, creating a mind-blowing experience that will have you feeling like a true super freak. These gummies are the Rick James of edibles, with a terpene percentage of 5.54%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, that will make your taste buds dance. The THC content of 69.67% ensures a strong head-high that will keep you engaged and creative throughout the evening. So grab a tin of Randy Watson #13 + Super Freak gummies and let the funky vibes take you on a wild ride. It's time to unleash your inner super freak and get down on the dance floor!

