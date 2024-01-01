Indulge in the mouth watering flavors of In House Melts' Red Jelly Donut gummies, infused with the delightful combination of Grape Punch and Lux Cherry. These gummies are like biting into a freshly fried donut, filled with a burst of strawberry or raspberry jelly. With a terpene percentage of 5.35%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a sweet and fruity aroma and balanced, even effects. The THC level of 79.24% ensures a potent and enjoyable experience, while the CBG level of 2.86% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a tin of these irresistible gummies and treat yourself to the flavors of a Red Jelly Donut.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.