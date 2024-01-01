Indulge in the mouth watering flavors of In House Melts' Red Jelly Donut gummies, infused with the delightful combination of Grape Punch and Lux Cherry. These gummies are like biting into a freshly fried donut, filled with a burst of strawberry or raspberry jelly. With a terpene percentage of 5.35%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a sweet and fruity aroma and balanced, even effects. The THC level of 79.24% ensures a potent and enjoyable experience, while the CBG level of 2.86% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a tin of these irresistible gummies and treat yourself to the flavors of a Red Jelly Donut.

