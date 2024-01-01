Get ready to embark on a passionate journey with Malek's Premium Cannabis Red Smoothie gummies. These tantalizing treats, infused with the flavors of Dragon Fruit and Passion Fruit, will leave your taste buds begging for more. Just like the color red, these gummies symbolize love and excitement, making them the perfect choice for a night of fun. Blended from a mix of Strawnana and Red Piegasm strains, these gummies will leave you feeling dazzled and ready to embrace the evening. So grab a tin of Red Smoothie and let the fire within you burn bright as you enjoy an evening filled with creativity, deep thoughts, and a touch of mischief.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.