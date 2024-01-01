Crimson, the color of passion and intensity, meets Smooth, the epitome of evenness and beauty, in this batch of Red Velvet gummies from High Country Healing. Just like a smooth silk fabric, these gummies are designed to provide a luxurious experience for your body. With a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch offers pain relief and relaxation. The THC content is 74.79%, ensuring a gentle and manageable high that won't leave you feeling overwhelmed. Whether you're hitting the dance floor or bouncing on the Rocks with your friends, these gummies will give you the boost you need while keeping you grounded and focused. So grab a tin of Red Velvet gummies and let the crimson smoothness take you on a journey of passion and tranquility.

