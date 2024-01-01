Red Velvet [Batch #1891] Hula Berry & Sangria Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Crimson, the color of passion and intensity, meets Smooth, the epitome of evenness and beauty, in this batch of Red Velvet gummies from High Country Healing. Just like a smooth silk fabric, these gummies are designed to provide a luxurious experience for your body. With a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch offers pain relief and relaxation. The THC content is 74.79%, ensuring a gentle and manageable high that won't leave you feeling overwhelmed. Whether you're hitting the dance floor or bouncing on the Rocks with your friends, these gummies will give you the boost you need while keeping you grounded and focused. So grab a tin of Red Velvet gummies and let the crimson smoothness take you on a journey of passion and tranquility.

About this strain

Red Velvet is a hybrid marijuana strain crossing a Lemon Cherry Gelato to a Pina Acai. Bred by Grandiflora of Oakland, Red Velvet is carried by the brand Cookies. It can have a super unique cinnamon/red hot aroma, and hybrid effects. Red Velvet is a Leafly Buzz strain of May 2022.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item