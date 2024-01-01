Rise and Shine from The Flower Collective is the perfect batch to start your day with a bang. These gummies are like a superhero team-up of flavors, combining the sweetness of Honeydew with the refreshing zest of Mimosa. With a terpene percentage of 6.67%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch is sure to pack a punch. And with THC levels at a whopping 64.18%, you'll be feeling like a superhero yourself. The 1.22% CBG adds an extra boost of power, while the 0.46% THC-V keeps things interesting. So grab a tin of Rise and Shine gummies and get ready to conquer the day like a true hero.

