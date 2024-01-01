Rise and Shine from The Flower Collective is the perfect batch to start your day with a bang. These gummies are like a superhero team-up of flavors, combining the sweetness of Honeydew with the refreshing zest of Mimosa. With a terpene percentage of 6.67%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch is sure to pack a punch. And with THC levels at a whopping 64.18%, you'll be feeling like a superhero yourself. The 1.22% CBG adds an extra boost of power, while the 0.46% THC-V keeps things interesting. So grab a tin of Rise and Shine gummies and get ready to conquer the day like a true hero.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.