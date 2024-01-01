Get ready to fetch some flavor with Roni's Radar gummies from Indico. Infused with a mix of Sundae Driver and White 91 strains, these gummies will have you playing frisbee in the park with your best four-legged friend while enjoying the delicious flavors of Hula Berry and Lux Cherry. Just like a flying disc soaring through the air, these gummies will take you on a flavor-filled adventure that will have your taste buds doing tricks. With a terpene percentage of 3.26%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a delightful combination of terpenes that will have you drooling for more. And with a THC percentage of 75.91% and CBG percentage of 2.51%, these gummies will give you the energy and focus you need to chase down that frisbee like a true champion. So grab a tin of Roni's Radar gummies and get ready to savor every chewy bite!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.