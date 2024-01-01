Get ready to fetch some flavor with Roni's Radar gummies from Indico. Infused with a mix of Sundae Driver and White 91 strains, these gummies will have you playing frisbee in the park with your best four-legged friend while enjoying the delicious flavors of Hula Berry and Lux Cherry. Just like a flying disc soaring through the air, these gummies will take you on a flavor-filled adventure that will have your taste buds doing tricks. With a terpene percentage of 3.26%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a delightful combination of terpenes that will have you drooling for more. And with a THC percentage of 75.91% and CBG percentage of 2.51%, these gummies will give you the energy and focus you need to chase down that frisbee like a true champion. So grab a tin of Roni's Radar gummies and get ready to savor every chewy bite!

