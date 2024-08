Summon a blizzard in your mouth this summer with Host Cannabis' Root Beer Slushie gummies. These frosty delights are a nostalgic nod to your childhood convenience store visits. With a terpene percentage of 3.71%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies might whisk you away into a calm state of mind. Coupled with a THC percentage of 76.19% and a CBG percentage of 3.19%, these gummies promise a balanced and memorable experience. The dynamic duo of Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch will transform your taste buds into a jiving dance floor. So grab a tin of Root Beer Slushie gummies and let the icy enchantment teleport you to a frosty paradise.

