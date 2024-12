Dive into a world of relaxation with Bubble Bath gummies from Indico, a blend of The Soap and Project 4516 that promises to transport you to a realm of tranquility. Let the potent mix of cannabinoids guide you on a journey to unwind and de-stress after a long day. Embrace the calming effects of 71.41% THC and 2.06% CBG, perfectly complemented by 5.27% terpenes including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool. These gummies are your ticket to a soothing escape, so sit back and let the peaceful vibes wash over you.

