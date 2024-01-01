Step into the ring and prepare for a knockout experience with High Country Healing's Rozay Rum gummies. This batch is a powerful combination of the strains Rozay Punch and Rum Punch, delivering a one-two punch to both your dome and core. Get you boxing gloves on. because these gummies pack a punch that will leave you feeling exhilarated and ready to take on the world. With a terpene percentage of 4.63%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a complex high perfect for relaxing at the end of the night. And with THC levels reaching 72.71% and CBG at 1.98%, these gummies deliver a potent punch that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. So, grab a tin of Rozay Rum gummies and get ready to experience the ultimate knockout.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.