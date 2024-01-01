Step into the ring and prepare for a knockout experience with High Country Healing's Rozay Rum gummies. This batch is a powerful combination of the strains Rozay Punch and Rum Punch, delivering a one-two punch to both your dome and core. Get you boxing gloves on. because these gummies pack a punch that will leave you feeling exhilarated and ready to take on the world. With a terpene percentage of 4.63%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a complex high perfect for relaxing at the end of the night. And with THC levels reaching 72.71% and CBG at 1.98%, these gummies deliver a potent punch that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. So, grab a tin of Rozay Rum gummies and get ready to experience the ultimate knockout.

