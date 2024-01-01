Dive into the magic of Malek's Premium Cannabis Russian Creme gummies. These tasty morsels, crafted from a killer combo of Hardcore OG and Acai Gelato strains, are your ticket to the land of relaxation and happiness. With a 4.84% terpene lineup starring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies will have your nose twitching in anticipation. Packed with the flavors of Mimosa and Papaya, every bite is a tropical explosion. With a THC level soaring at 75.31%, these gummies are no joke. Get your hands on a tin of Malek's Russian Creme gummies and let the good times roll!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.