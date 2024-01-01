Dive into the magic of Malek's Premium Cannabis Russian Creme gummies. These tasty morsels, crafted from a killer combo of Hardcore OG and Acai Gelato strains, are your ticket to the land of relaxation and happiness. With a 4.84% terpene lineup starring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies will have your nose twitching in anticipation. Packed with the flavors of Mimosa and Papaya, every bite is a tropical explosion. With a THC level soaring at 75.31%, these gummies are no joke. Get your hands on a tin of Malek's Russian Creme gummies and let the good times roll!

