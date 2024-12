"Take a scenic trip to the vibrant Salida Valley with Antero Science’s Salida Valley batch! This hybrid strain, a delicious fusion of Rotten Fruit Cocktail and 41G's, showcases a THC potency of 76.04% and a terpene profile that’s all about flavor at 2.88%.



Bursting with flavors of Fruit Punch and Honeydew, each gummy offers a refreshing escape reminiscent of summer days spent under the sun. The top terpenes—Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene—work together to provide a blissful uplift, inspiring creativity and good vibes without the couch lock.



With CBG at 2.41%, you’ll enjoy not only relaxation but also clarity, making it a fantastic choice for both social settings and solo adventures. So, grab your Salida Valley gummies, and let the journey to relaxation and inspiration begin!"

read more