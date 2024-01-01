Experience the perfect blend of chemistry and flavor with Scoops de Chem from The Flower Collective. With a terpene percentage of 4.57%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a tantalizing aroma and taste that will awaken your senses but relax your mind and body. The cannabinoid numbers of THC at 68.42% and CBG at 0.65% ensure a potent and uplifting experience that will leave you feeling euphoric and energized. So grab a tin of Scoops de Chem and let the chemistry of these gummies elevate your day.

Show more