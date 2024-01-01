Experience the perfect blend of chemistry and flavor with Scoops de Chem from The Flower Collective. With a terpene percentage of 4.57%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a tantalizing aroma and taste that will awaken your senses but relax your mind and body. The cannabinoid numbers of THC at 68.42% and CBG at 0.65% ensure a potent and uplifting experience that will leave you feeling euphoric and energized. So grab a tin of Scoops de Chem and let the chemistry of these gummies elevate your day.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.