Get ready to experience a scientific marvel with Scoops of Chem from Bonsai Cultivation. This batch, a mix of the strains 2 Scoops and Freeworld Chem, is a true masterpiece. With flavors of Guava and Tropical Punch, these gummies will take your taste buds on a wild ride. With a THC percentage of 72.90% and CBG percentage of 1.54%, these gummies are not for the faint of heart. The terpene profile, with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene leading the way at 4.66%, adds an extra layer of complexity to the experience. So, if you're ready to unleash your inner chemist and indulge in a mind-blowing adventure, grab a tin of Scoops of Chem and let the scientific marvel begin!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.