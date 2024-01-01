Get ready to experience a scientific marvel with Scoops of Chem from Bonsai Cultivation. This batch, a mix of the strains 2 Scoops and Freeworld Chem, is a true masterpiece. With flavors of Guava and Tropical Punch, these gummies will take your taste buds on a wild ride. With a THC percentage of 72.90% and CBG percentage of 1.54%, these gummies are not for the faint of heart. The terpene profile, with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene leading the way at 4.66%, adds an extra layer of complexity to the experience. So, if you're ready to unleash your inner chemist and indulge in a mind-blowing adventure, grab a tin of Scoops of Chem and let the scientific marvel begin!

