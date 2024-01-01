Strap in and prepare for takeoff with Bonsai Cultivation’s Scoops of Chem gummies. These tiny, powerful morsels are a one-way ticket to feeling like you've just downed 10 espressos and can bench press a small car. With a terpene profile that includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a refreshing blast of citrus in your mouth. With THC levels hitting 75.10% and CBG at 1.61%, you’ll be flying high in no time. Let's face it, we can all use a little superpower boost, so why not grab a tin of Scoops of Chem and take your day from mundane to extraordinary?
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.