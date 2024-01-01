Strap in and prepare for takeoff with Bonsai Cultivation’s Scoops of Chem gummies. These tiny, powerful morsels are a one-way ticket to feeling like you've just downed 10 espressos and can bench press a small car. With a terpene profile that includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a refreshing blast of citrus in your mouth. With THC levels hitting 75.10% and CBG at 1.61%, you’ll be flying high in no time. Let's face it, we can all use a little superpower boost, so why not grab a tin of Scoops of Chem and take your day from mundane to extraordinary?

