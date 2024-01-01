Sharin in the Groove is a batch that is as mysterious as the groovin' Sharin herself. Who is she? Where did she come from? Where did she get such groovy dance moves? We may never know, but one thing is for sure, she knows how to move. With a terpene percentage of 6.10%, this batch is packed with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, creating a flavor explosion that will make your taste buds and your body dance all night as You Enjoy Myself. The THC content of 73.71% and CBG content of 2.92% ensure a potent experience that will have you groovin' along with Sharin. So grab a tin of Sharin in the Groove gummies and let the rhythm take over.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.