Sharin in the Groove is a batch that is as mysterious as the groovin' Sharin herself. Who is she? Where did she come from? Where did she get such groovy dance moves? We may never know, but one thing is for sure, she knows how to move. With a terpene percentage of 6.10%, this batch is packed with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, creating a flavor explosion that will make your taste buds and your body dance all night as You Enjoy Myself. The THC content of 73.71% and CBG content of 2.92% ensure a potent experience that will have you groovin' along with Sharin. So grab a tin of Sharin in the Groove gummies and let the rhythm take over.

