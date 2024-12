Embark on a journey of enlightenment with the Sherpas of Destiny gummy batch, where guidance meets wisdom in a delectable form. Just like a wise mentor leading you through the mountains of life, these gummies offer a balanced blend of Nepali OG and Snow Lotus strains, ensuring a harmonious experience. With a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch is your ultimate ally in navigating the highs and lows of your day. So, grab a tin of Sherpas of Destiny and let the wisdom of the Sherpas guide you towards tranquility and clarity.

