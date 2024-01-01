Get ready to hit the court and taste victory with our Shoutout to Rocky gummies from Soiku Bano. These gummies are like the Denver Nuggets of the edible world, combining the best of Peanut Butter Breath and GG #4 strains to create a winning flavor profile of Sour Raz and Starfruit. With a THC content of 71.11%, these gummies will have you soaring to new heights and dunking on the competition. The terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, with a HUGE percentage of 11.24%, adds an extra boost of flavor and will help you hit a backwards, half-court shot like it was nothing! So grab a tin of Shoutout to Rocky gummies and join the playoff push to a higher state of mind.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.