Get ready to hit the court and taste victory with our Shoutout to Rocky gummies from Soiku Bano. These gummies are like the Denver Nuggets of the edible world, combining the best of Peanut Butter Breath and GG #4 strains to create a winning flavor profile of Sour Raz and Starfruit. With a THC content of 71.11%, these gummies will have you soaring to new heights and dunking on the competition. The terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, with a HUGE percentage of 11.24%, adds an extra boost of flavor and will help you hit a backwards, half-court shot like it was nothing! So grab a tin of Shoutout to Rocky gummies and join the playoff push to a higher state of mind.

