Get ready to experience the dankest gummies you've ever laid your eyes on with Malek's Premium Cannabis Skunk Tears. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Chemystery and Tallymon, is so dank it brings tears to your eyes. With a terpene percentage of 6.56%, dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies will have you feeling balanced and stoned as a skunk. The THC level of 76.80% and CBG level of 2.15% ensure a potent and enjoyable experience. Whether you're a fan of dank memes or just appreciate high-quality cannabis, these Skunk Tears gummies will not disappoint.

Show more