Get ready to experience the dankest gummies you've ever laid your eyes on with Malek's Premium Cannabis Skunk Tears. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Chemystery and Tallymon, is so dank it brings tears to your eyes. With a terpene percentage of 6.56%, dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies will have you feeling balanced and stoned as a skunk. The THC level of 76.80% and CBG level of 2.15% ensure a potent and enjoyable experience. Whether you're a fan of dank memes or just appreciate high-quality cannabis, these Skunk Tears gummies will not disappoint.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.